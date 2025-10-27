Thekua is a traditional sweet without which the festival of Chhath Puja, celebrated to worship Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, remains incomplete.

Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashthi, Daala Chhath, Chhathi Mai Puja, and Pratihar.

The festival, which is celebrated with great fervor across eastern and northern India, comprises of four day rituals which emphasizes upon the qualities of maintaining strong faith, strict self-discipline and utmost perseverance.

The four day rituals of Chhath Puja are-

Day 1 : Nahay-Khay

The first day of Chhath Puja includes devotees bathing in holy water bodies and feasting on a satvik meal of gourd, lentils, and rice, which is the last meal before the fast

Day 2 : Nirjala Vrat & Offering

On the second day, devotees observe a waterless (Nirjala) fast and offer sweets, chappatis and fruits to Lord Surya following which a period of 36 hour fast begins which continues until the next day

Day 3 : Sandhya Arghya

The most important day of Chhath Puja is Sandhya Arghya and this ritual witnesses devotees carrying baskets decorated with bamboo, coconuts, thekua, and lamps to the ghats at sunset and praying with devotional hymns to Sun God

Day 4 :Usha Arghya and Parana

The fourth day includes offering arghya (food) and prayers to the rising sun following which the fast is concluded with the consumption of prasad

Thekua

During the period of Arghya, Thekuas are offered in large quantities as prasad and later distributed among the devotees.

Thekua are crisp crunchy cookies flavored with traditional Indian spices.

Recipe-

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup whole wheat flour ½ cup crushed jaggery 3 tbsp ghee 1 tsp fennel seeds ½ tsp cardamom powder Oil to fry

Method:

1. Dissolve the jaggery in ½ cup hot water till completely mixed and no lumps remain.

2. Add the cardamom powder and the fennel seeds to the whole wheat flour.

3. Add the ghee and mix well till the mixture resembles bread crumbs and when you press it together in your fist, it should bind together like a laddoo.

4. Add the jaggery, syrup and mix well. Knead to a soft smooth dough. Rest the dough for about 15 minutes.

5. Break lemon sized balls of the dough. Lightly roll out and with the help of around cookie cutter, cut into a circle.

6. Press the edges to give a leaf shape. Using a toothpick, make a pattern of a leaf on the Thekua.

7. Fry the thekuas in medium hot oil till they are golden and crisp. Remove and allow to cool completely before storing them.