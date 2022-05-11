All hell has broken loose in Sri Lanka with civil unrest in the neighbouring country further escalated with angry anti-government protestors setting on fire homes and vehicles of senior politicians of the country.

Residence of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Kurunegala was also set on fire by angry protesters.

Anti-government protesters have been staging nationwide demonstrations over the worst economic crisis that Sri Lanka ever faced.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led to acute shortages of food, fuel, medicines and prolonged power cuts.

Meanwhile, as Sri Lanka is facing a civil unrest triggered by the worst ever economic crisis that the country has ever witnessed, netizens have started to draw a comparison between the island nation prior to chaos and the current political situation in India.

Can you see the similarity between what the rulers of Sri Lanka did over the last few years and what the rulers in India are doing here today? Will the consequences in India be similar to what is happening in Sri Lanka today? pic.twitter.com/gtjwxNAdih — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) May 10, 2022

Sri Lanka Burma India



No country grows where men like these are free to do what they do! pic.twitter.com/fX36nhxp5P — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) May 10, 2022

For Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, loan from China is not responsible. Chinese loan share is only 10% of Sri Lanka’s foreign debt. If anyone to be blamed, it is Singhalese themselves who kept on electing a strongman & his family because of their hate towards Tamils & Muslims! — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 10, 2022

I don't see India is doing different from srilanka. pic.twitter.com/UrZI11gJDB — Anil Kumar T (@Tadkalanil) May 11, 2022

Eminent intellectual logic:



The Rajapaksas ruined Sri Lanka. And it will happen soon to India too if we don't bring the Gandhis back. — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) May 11, 2022

Earlier they were wishing crores of dead bodies in India due to pandemic. Now they are wishing Sri Lanka style collapse upon India. Such are thy liberals, O Indians! — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) May 11, 2022

India Is the only Country where the Activists, comedians, Opposition & Media actively praying for an Economic collapse like Sri Lanka to Pin down the ruling Govt.



For them Nation can go to hell but Modi should go. — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) May 11, 2022