All hell has broken loose in Sri Lanka with civil unrest in the neighbouring country further escalated with angry anti-government protestors setting on fire homes and vehicles of senior politicians of the country.
Residence of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Kurunegala was also set on fire by angry protesters.
Anti-government protesters have been staging nationwide demonstrations over the worst economic crisis that Sri Lanka ever faced.
The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led to acute shortages of food, fuel, medicines and prolonged power cuts.
