Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of temporary faculty in the Department of Civil Engineering & Department of Computer Science and Engineering in a purely contractual capacity. NIT Sikkim is a prestigious technical institution of the state of Sikkim. Its vision is to contribute to society through excellence in scientific and technical education and research. It also aims to serve as a valuable resource for industry and society. The institute also aims to generate new knowledge by engaging in cutting-edge research and to promote academic growth by offering state-of-the-art undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. It hopes identify, based on an informed perception of Indian, regional and global needs, areas of specialization upon which the institute can concentrate. NIT Sikkim undertake collaborative projects which offer opportunities for long-term interaction with academia and industry. This institute develop human potential to its fullest extent so that intellectually capable and imaginatively gifted leaders can emerge in a range of professions. The present campus of NIT Sikkim at Ravangla, although temporary in nature, is also housed within a plethora of conveniences and an abundance of natural amenities. Just like the proposed Khamdong campus, it is located astern to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Ravangla campus. The State Bank of India Ravangla branch, post office with speed post facility, and an army hospital are located within 2.5 kms from the institute campus. There is also a health centre situated in Ravangla.

Name of post : Temporary Faculty

Departments :

Department of Civil Engineering

Department of Computer Science and Engineering

Qualification :

The candidates should also have a Ph.D. in relevant disciplines or have submitted the Ph.D. thesis for award. Candidates with Ph.D. and teaching experience in reputed educational Institutions completed will be preferred. In Computer Science and Engineering, if candidates with Ph.D. qualifications are not found, then M.Tech. (CSE/IT) with good grades may be considered.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online using the link https://forms.gle/rGgKhZb7FdKNuKGZ8

Last date for submission of applications is 20th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here