Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Pakistan over terrorism without naming it while addressing the SCO Summit at Tianjin in China on Monday.

“India has been a victim of terrorism. The recent Pahalgam attack being an example, it is important to assess the role of neighbouring countries in promoting terrorism,” he said.

PM Modi emphasised that “terrorism remains the gravest threat to regional peace. Reiterating India’s firm stance.”

Sharing my remarks during the SCO Summit in Tianjin. https://t.co/nfrigReW8M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

He urged a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

Modi suggested a comprehensive SCO-wide framework to counter terror financing and radicalisation while underscoring India’s successful de-radicalisation initiatives.

He also highlighted the need to address emerging challenges such as cyber-terrorism.

Addressing the summit, Modi also underlined India’s constructive role in promoting the cause of the SCO.

Earlier, conveying a stern message to the rest of the world, especially US President Donald Trump, PM Modi, Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were seen together on their way to attending the SCO Summit.

While the rest of the participants were nowhere to be seen, the entries of these three powerful leaders do convey a sign of camaraderie amid the bullying tactics engineered by Trump.

Surprisingly, despite the so-called growing ties between China and Pakistan, the latter’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was left ‘sulking’ on the sidelines as Modi’s aura prevailed over the rest.