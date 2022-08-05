Guwahati: Marketmirchi.com has become very useful for farmers to reach out to more and more people through their mobile.

Pragati Gokhale, an Advisor at the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission and a National Resource Person in the Union Ministry of Rural Development, has been working tirelessly for the initiative.

She said that the movement has been instrumental in effectively providing an online market to rural entrepreneurs, farmers, artisans, self-help groups, farmers’ producer organizations and other rural stakeholders. Her initiative to change the rural economy was noticed globally.

While working as a Principal Scientist at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialization, she realized that marketing was a major obstacle to the growth of the rural industrial sector.

Rural industries are centered around raw materials, local agricultural income sources and not in close proximity to the market. Naturally, all the benefits of this go to the brokers. He decided to enable rural entrepreneurs for digital marketing using the mobile in their hands.

Pragati Gokhale, a gold medalist, is a software expert who created MarketMirchi.com using her computer knowledge with ease. It is an indigenous, multilingual web portal covering all rural-agricultural products for digital marketing of rural products, agricultural products, rural services and rural employment.

Developed in new progressive web technology, this portal is best suited for rural areas as it does not require download. But it has all the features of the App. Importantly, it sends a link to buyers as soon as your ad is posted, so rural sellers and buyers can contact each other directly for free. Since there is no business model like e-commerce or Trade India, all sellers and buyers can contact each other for free.

How to do free agricultural marketing with MarketMirchi.com

Click on the Post Free Sale Ad button on MarketMirchi.com, select the category and enter the product you want to sell.

Then to enter your name, address, mobile number, and password you will be shown a new user registration button, fill in your information and click on the post add button.

Your ad will appear on MarketMirchi.com immediately Buyers will be shown a link to contact you immediately. Click on that link. You will see the ads of all the buyers, when you click on their personal ads and click on the contact, call button, you will be shown the phone number of each buyer. There is also a search button to find buyers for all the products you want.

The number of buyers you contact will increase the active rank of your ad which in turn increases the chances of getting more buyers.

For Training farmers, self-help groups, rural entrepreneurs MKCL has developed beautiful Hindi videos for training on how to post your own advertisements as well as how to interact and deal with buyers by making effective use of MarketMirchi.com.

Pragati Gokhale has created a network of people from all walks of life working in rural agricultural organizations across the country through whom these videos are disseminated to farmers, artisans and women in self-help groups.

What is special is that even during the Corona era, their effective efforts to reach out to rural entrepreneurs through various webinars continue. Nearly twenty thousand rural entrepreneurs and farmers from all over the country used their mobiles to advertise themselves on MarketMirchi.com and even managed to find a market for themselves.

IIT Mumbai has also given the technical strength of Artificial Intelligence to this venture At the request of the National Bamboo Mission, marketing facilities for bamboo and other forest products have also been made available. In particular, Big Basket, Reliance Retail has also taken the initiative to take goods directly from farmers at Marketmirchid.com, she said.

Her work has been praised by dignitaries like Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Vijay Bhatkar, Vivek Sawant etc. for the box

Honored with ‘Global Woman of Worth Award’ The World Women’s Leadership Congress recently honored 50 talented women from around the world. Pragati Gokhale from Nagpur was honored with the ‘Global Woman of Worth Award’.

Pragati Gokhale is the founder of MarketMirchi.com and is the Chief Mentor of Mission Mera Mobile Mera Marketing. Over 20,000 farmers, self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs across the country are using the technology for direct marketing.

She is retired as the Principal Scientist of the Ministry of MSMEs and is currently working as an Advisor to the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission. This award is given to her for her important work of rural digital empowerment through free digital marketing.