Guwahati: A mob comprising of aspirants of a railway job have set a train on fire in Bihar’s Gaya.

The mob also attacked another train with stones.

The protesting mob also vandalised several railways property which had later impacted the movement of the train schedule in the state.

The protests started on Tuesday and are still continuing on Wednesday.

Although the protest has not fully been controlled, the police have arrested and detained many protestors.

After the protest on Tuesday, a general notice by the railways was issued warning the job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways.

Protesters claimed when the railway announced that exam for the job in 2019, its notification only mentioned one examination.

They accused the government of “playing with their future”.

The Railways Ministry however denying the allegations by the protestors, clarified that the second stage exam was clearly mentioned in the notification.