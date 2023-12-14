Guwahati: A Delhi court on Thursday sent the four accused arrested for the shocking breach of security at the new Parliament building to the city police’s custody for seven days for interrogation.

The accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — were produced before Special Judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur by the city police, who sought their custodial interrogation for 15 days. They have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides various sections of the Indian Penal Code, reports PTI.

The court, however, remanded them in police custody for seven days. During the arguments, the prosecution accused the four of indulging in an act of terrorism and said they tried to incite fear.

“It was a well-planned attack on Parliament,” police said.

The Delhi police told the court they have added Sections 16 and 18 of the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) related to terrorism and conspiracy for terrorism, respectively, against them.

“Their right was limited to the gallery. They jumped from the (visitors) gallery into the Well, which was trespass. They hid (smoke) canister in their shoes,” police said.

Moreover, it is also reported all the four accused are giving rote answers to the police after their arrest.

The prosecution said their custodial interrogation was necessary to unravel the actual motive behind the incident and find out if some other people were also involved.

“Special shoes were made in Lucknow which needs to be probed. They need to be taken to Mumbai, Mysore and Lucknow for probe,” the court was told.

The court appointed a legal aid counsel for the accused after they said they didn’t have a lawyer to represent them.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, unleashed yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff.

Around the same time, two other accused — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.