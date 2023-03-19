DIMAPUR: Only one nomination has been received for the post of Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly till the last date and time of filing of nomination papers, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat said on Sunday.

It said Sharingain Longkumer, member of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, filed his nomination for the post of Speaker on March 18.

Longkumer’s candidature was proposed by minister Temjen Imna Along and seconded by adviser Kekhrielhoulie Yhome.

Longkumer, who was also the Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, won the recently concluded elections on an NDPP ticket.

No withdrawals were also made till the expiry of the date and time for withdrawals, the Assembly secretariat added.

The election for the post of Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly will be held on Monday (March 20).