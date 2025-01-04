Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India in 2025.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Drilling Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum /Mechanical Engineering of 04 (four) years duration from a Govt.

recognised institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 03 (three) years in upstream Oil & Gas industry.

(iii) Must possess a valid Well Control Certificate (IWCF Level-4/IADCL4.).

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years. Upper age limit: 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 20/01/2025 in Mahanadi Basin Project (erstwhile Bay Exploration Project), Oil India Limited, IDCO Towers, 3rd Floor, Janapath, Bhubaneswar-751022, Odisha, India

Time of Registration is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals

while reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s) and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if

pplicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections,

if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and

Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service

Particulars), if applicable.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working

in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here