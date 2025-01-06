Tripura nears full electrification, electric trains coming by Feb

Agartala: Tripura is on track to launch electric train services by February, with the Rs 46-crore railway electrification project nearly complete.

This initiative, started in 2022, aims to replace diesel-powered trains with more efficient electric trains, connecting Tripura to the national railway grid.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The electrification project covers the crucial Badarpur-Agartala route via Dharmanagar. Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) has confirmed that power will be supplied to railway lines by February.

Three key traction substations in Kumarghat, Teliamura, and Udaipur will play a central role, with Kumarghat already operational and Teliamura and Udaipur set to be ready by January and February, respectively.

While the Badarpur-Agartala line is fully electrified, work continues on the hilly Lumding-Badarpur section. Once completed, the project will provide faster, more efficient rail services, boosting trade, tourism, and overall economic growth in Tripura and the northeast region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities believe the improved railway infrastructure will enhance regional connectivity and contribute to sustainable development, positioning Tripura as a key player in the region’s growth.