Guwahati: The Noble Prize in Medicine/Physiology has been conferred to Katalin Karikó of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States for their “ground-breaking findings” concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

The top honour was given by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute on Monday as the prestigious ceremony kicks in.

Both the Noble Laureates will receive their prize, consisting of a diploma, a gold medal and a $1 million cheque, from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, 2023, which is the anniversary of the scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

The scientist pair, who had been tipped as favourites, were honoured for “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19,” the jury said.

“Through their fundamental discoveries of the importance of base modifications in mRNA, this year’s Nobel laureates critically contributed to this transformative development during one of the biggest health crises of our time”, according to the statement released by Nobel Assembly.

The award in Medicine or Physiology is given for a significant discovery in either biology or medicine. The Nobel Prize is given for discoveries that have profoundly benefited humanity and altered the course of science; lifetime achievements or positions of scientific leadership are not eligible.

In the upcoming days there will be announcements for the Noble awards in Physics (October 3), Chemistry (October 4), Literature (October 5), Peace (October 6), and Economics, on October 9.