New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by some candidates seeking postponement of the NEET UG 202 examination.

The NEET UG 2022 examination will now be held as per the schedule announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The high court, which held there was no merit in the petition, said it was totally a “misconceived” plea.

“This is totally a misconceived petition. It’s just because these are students, the court will not be harsh. Had it been anyone else, this would have been dismissed with costs”, a single bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula orally said while concluding the hearing.

The NTA on July 12 released the admit cards for the NEET exams 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2022.

Students demanding postponement cited several reasons, including a clash of the NEET exam schedule with CUET exam, heavy rains and floods.

However, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had already mentioned that the exam will not be postponed.