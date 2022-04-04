New Delhi: Three Rajya Sabha MPs from the Northeast, including Nagaland’s first woman MP of the Upper House, S. Phangnon Konyak, took oath on Monday.

Besides Konyak, BJP’s Pabitra Margherita and UPPL’s Rwngwra Narzary from Assam were sworn in as members of the Upper House in the presence of Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and other parliamentarians.

Phangnon Konyak is the state president of the Mahila Morcha in Nagaland. She is the first woman MP as well as BJP’s first MP from the northeastern state.

The 44-year-old lawmaker took oath in the Upper House wearing her traditional Naga clothes and jewelry.

Election to the lone Nagaland seat was supposed to be held on March 31 but Konyak was elected unopposed.