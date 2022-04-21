Guwahati: Nagaland MLAs led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio have urged the Cente to expedite the Naga peace talks and make an announcement during this year’s Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

A team of MLAs from Nagaland recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi over Naga peace talks.

Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton, who was also part of Rio’s delegation to Delhi, said in Dimapur that the delegation made an appeal to the central leaders that the Naga political settlement should be sped up before the state assembly election which is scheduled to be held early next year.

The central government on Tuesday extended the ceasefire agreement with three factions of NSCN by one year.

The MHA informed that the ceasefire agreements with NSCN-NK, NSCN-R and NSCN K-Khango have been extended by one year.