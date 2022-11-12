New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday faced massive protests at Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, reports said.

Hundreds of protesters raised slogans against PM Modi’s visit to the southern state by waving black flags and releasing black balloons.

Youth marked their protests against Modi’s visit at various locations including KBR park and Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Several protesters including activists of Left parties were arrested by police in for staging protests against PM Modi.

CPI national secretary K. Narayana was among those arrested in Hyderabad. The protests were organised against the Centre’s “discrimination” towards Telangana and its “failure” to fulfill commitments made to the state.

Prime Minister Modi visited the state to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited to the nation on Saturday.

Dressed in black and raising slogans of ‘Modi go back‘, the protesters staged a demonstration.

Flags and black balloons with placards of “Go back Modi.. No entry to Telangana” were released by the Telangana Handeva Youth Force in KBR park.

Protests were also organised by the Left parties and employees unions of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Peddapalli district to oppose the Centre’s move to privatize coal blocks.

Ahead of PM #NarendraModi visits to Hyderabad today, #banners were emerged at Khairatabad, targets #PMModi, reminding his speech during #Demonetization , "Give me 50 days, burn me alive if am wrong." It is now 2195 days, Bye Bye Modi.#Telangana #Hyderabad #BJP #BJPvsTRS pic.twitter.com/r7odBMvhmO — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 12, 2022

Posters, banners and flexes have also come up in Hyderabad and in Ramagundam questioning the Prime Minister about commitments made to Telangana at the time of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh that are yet to be fulfilled.

One of the banners questioned the Prime Minister as to what happened to the promises made to Telangana including Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), textile park, defence corridor, Kazipet rail coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant, turmeric board and tribal university.

‘No entry’ posters with the Prime Minister’s photograph have also been pasted at various places, opposing five per cent GST on the handloom.