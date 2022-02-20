AIZAWL: Mizoram reported 1,324 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday- 173 more than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2, 05,800, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 643 as one more person has succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 668 people have recovered during the same period, taking the total recoveries to 1, 95,757, he said.

The fresh 1,324 cases detected from 5,193 samples put the single-day positivity rate at 25.49 per cent, he said.

The northeastern state now has 9,400 active COVID-19 cases.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.12 per cent and the death rate is 0.31 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 17.93 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunization officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and 6.42 lakh of them have received the full dose.