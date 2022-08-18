AIZAWL: At least six people, including two Myanmar nationals and a couple, were arrested for possessing heroin worth around Rs. 5 lakh during operations at different locations of the state in the last two days, an official of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department said.

The official said that the department officials seized 228 grams of heroin and arrested four peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, at two separate locations in Champhai and Aizawl on Wednesday.

In another operation, the department officials also raided a house at Aizawl‘s Armed Veng South locality on Thursday and seized 301 grams of heroin from the possession of a couple, he said.

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.