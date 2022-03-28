Aizawl: Myanmar nationals from Chin state continue to enter Mizoram following fresh clashes between the military junta and Chin National Defence Force (CNDF).

The CNDF is an armed group fighting against the Myanmar Army.

Zokhawthar village council president Lalmuanpuia said that the Myanmar army carried out offensive operations against members of CNDF who were camping at an immigration check post near Tuivai bridge around 4 am on Saturday.

Zokhawthar and Khawmawi are separated by Tuivai river which runs along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Lalmuanpuia claimed almost the entire village of Khawmawi, which has a population of about 6,000, have already fled to Zokhawthar.

Over 10,000 Myanmar nationals are now taking shelter in Zokhawthar, he said.

As per government records, as many as 26,663 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram following the coup in the neighbouring country in February last year.