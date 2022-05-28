Aizawl: Well-known Mizo social activist, Vanramchhuangi alias Ruafela Nu on Friday began her indefinite silent sit-in protest in Aizawl in protest against environmental violations and demanding justice.

The social activist said that she launched the indefinite silent protest in front of the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department’s office after submitting a memorandum to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the principal secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

She was joined by a few environmental enthusiasts.

She said that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jitendra Kaur has urged her to wait for 5 more days as the government has showcaused to National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Wednesday to give explanations within a week.

Kaur also invited her for a meeting to discuss the matter on June 2, she said.

Ruatfela Nu said that she would resume her protest on Monday and would continue till positive results are achieved.

In her memorandum to the principal chief conservator of forest, she alleged that rivers and forest lands are being destroyed indiscriminately due to several projects in the name of development.

She also demanded an immediate stay order for developmental works on four national highways in the state which are being executed by the NHIDCL.

The memorandum alleged that the NHIDCL has completely disregarded and violated environment and social considerations while disposing their spoil soils by callously shoving them down the constructed slope, wiping away all biodiversity which are in the way of the disposed spoil soils.

“The worst affected being the rivers and smaller tributaries which are completely covered by this muck and 99.9% of our seasonal and perennial rivers are not visible anymore,” it said.

The enormous siltation which has destroyed agricultural lands and polluted our main water subsistence is a result of disregard and negligence of Environmental laws and regulations by NHIDCL and all governmental stakeholders involved at every level, the memorandum stated.

In her memorandum, Ruatfela Nu also alleged that the NHIDCL has completely ignored and disregarded the Environment Management Plan (EMP) within the framework of the EIA and also the concerns and welfare of the indigenous communities.

Among others, she demanded that the NHIDCL should restore the damage it has done to the environment and that only developmental projects with reliable EIA done through a credible agency should be given clearances.

The social activist also said that the state pollution control board had served a show-cause notice to the NHIDCL last year but the infrastructure development agency is yet to respond to it.