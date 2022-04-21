Dimapur: Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie on Thursday alleged that the government of India’s representative for Naga talks AK Mishra has miserably failed to take forward the two official agreements signed between the Centre and Naga national workers.

He also alleged that Mishra is not transparent with the stakeholders and has continued to ignore their demand for urgent settlement of the Naga issue while continuing to enjoy the hospitality of chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

The Centre’s representative is currently on a week-long visit to Nagaland and holding parleys with different Naga political groups and civil society organisations on the Naga issue.

Addressing the general session of the state Congress at Congress Bhavan in Kohima, Therie said the nine decades-old Naga issue continues to haunt the young and the old alike. He added that the current political scenario and delay in implementing a “political solution” are taking their toll on the state’s economy and society.

Dwelling on the social, economic and political issues confronting the state, the Pradesh Congress chief said corruption had seeped into every layer of governance. He said the time has come for the Naga society to stand up against corruption and dilution of Naga identity and culture.

Stating that uncontrolled price hike has affected every citizen, he said the government has no plan to control price rise, extortion and corruption. He said the people are made to pay multiple taxes while development funds are shared without work.

“There are so many unverifiable projects while the money is drawn but work not found. The state’s deficit has grown to Rs 2600 crore,” he noted.

During the general session, the NPCC reiterated its commitment, given an opportunity, to resolve the Naga political problem through peaceful means without compromising law and order.

Among the five-point resolution adopted at the session, the Pradesh Congress reaffirmed to not compromise “our faith and identity” and appealed to the people of Nagaland to defend and protect their faith, identity, economy and to resolve the political problem peacefully

It demanded that the ECI returns to the ballot paper system in Nagaland state elections or opt for ‘one-day polling and counting simultaneously’.

It asked the ECI to stop appointing EVM engineers to handle EVMs in returning officers’ offices as they belong to EVM manufacturing companies. Officers may be trained to handle the EVMs if need be, it said.

The Pradesh Congress also urged the Centre to dismiss the United Democratic Alliance government in the state to pave the way for the settlement of the agreements with the two Naga political groups.