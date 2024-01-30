Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya in 2024.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigator in the ICSSR project entitled “The Khasis, Jaintias, Garos of Meghalaya : A Socio-Cultural Study” in 2024. The appointment is purely on temporary basis for six months which is likely to be extended. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. NEHU has two academic campuses, one at Mawkynroh-Umshing, Shillong, and another at Chasingre, Tura. Shillong is the headquarters of academic and administrative functions altogether. The main campus is 1225 acres in area.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Arun Yogiraj’s claims about the most important things necessary for artists

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate in Social Sciences (55% minimum).

Knowledge of MS Office, good typing speed, communication skills in oral and written modes.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th February, 2024 at the Department of Cultural and Creative Studies, NEHU, Shillong-793022 at 11:00 a.m.

Also Read : 10 important quotes or life lessons given by PM Modi during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

How to apply :

The applicants should bring along with them all necessary enclosures and testimonials for verification before the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



