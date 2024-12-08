Shillong: The Jaintia Coordination Committee for Reservation Policy (JCCRP) has proposed an “innovative solution” to ensure equitable access to opportunities for the three major indigenous tribes of Meghalaya.

In a submission to the Expert Committee on Reservation Policy, the JCCRP suggested an open competition among the tribes for 80 per cent of reservations.

The current allocation of 40 per cent of reservation for the Khasi and Jaintia tribes collectively has created ambiguity and potential inequality in employment opportunities.

The JCCRP’s proposal aims to address this issue and provide a fair chance to each tribe.

The committee also highlighted the chronic economic and educational backwardness faced by the people of Jaintia Hills, which was exacerbated by the 2014 National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on coal mining.

This ban has severely impacted the local economy, making it essential to implement policies that promote equality and opportunities for the indigenous tribes.