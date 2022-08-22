New Delhi: As thousands of farmers reached Jantar Mantar to attend a ‘mahapanchayat’, massive traffic jams were witnessed on Monday at the Delhi border including Ghazipur and Singhu, with some of the commuters getting stuck for more than an hour amid curbs put in place by the police, officials said.

They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and the police personnel are on ‘alert mode’.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at the Ghazipur and Singhu border as each one was being checked by the police. This is part of the security arrangements put in place in view of the ‘mahapanchayat’, said a senior police officer.

Massive traffic jam was also witnessed on roads adjoining the borders, including, Karnal road, Libas Pur, Samaypur Badali, Narela.

The police said security has been increased at Delhi borders due to the ‘mahapanchayat’ called by farmers’ body.

Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the ‘mahapanchayat’ had earlier said the congregation is a one-day- peaceful event where farmers will reiterate their demands such as legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among others.

A senior police official said the vehicular movement got slow due to the precautions taken like checking vehicles entering Delhi and additional picket deployment at certain points and intersections.

Traffic on NH-48 was also affected because a big crane was out of order, affecting vehicular movement towards Gurugram, he added.

The movement of vehicles at the Singhu border also remained slow due to additional pickets put up there in view of the ”mahapanchayat”, police said.

“Traffic movement has been slow due to placement of additional pickets. We are managing the situation according to the flow of traffic. Personnel have been deployed and arrangements would be made without causing any inconvenience to public,” said another senior police officer.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, “We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that law and order is maintained and there is no loss of life and property.”

Earlier in the day, the police had asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg.