Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the Group-A posts or jobs of Registrar, Finance Officer and Librarian.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Master’ s Degree with a least 55% of the marks or an equivalent gradein a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other Institutions of higher education

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

ii) At least 10 years as a Librarian at any level in University Library or ten years of teaching as Assistant/ Associate Professor in Library Science or ten years’ experience as a College Librarian.

iii) Evidence of innovative Library services, including the integration of ICT in a library.

iv) A Ph.D. Degree in library science/documentation/archives and manuscript keeping.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.manipuruniv.ac.in/

Candidates must send hard copy of the application along with the required documents and proof of fee to: The Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal -795003.

Applicants must mention the ‘Name of the Post Applying For’ on the envelope containing the application.

Those in service should apply through proper channel.

Applicants must pay application fee of Rs. 1000/- for UR & OBC candidates and Rs. 400/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates online.

Start Of Online Application : 24.02.2025

Last Date For Online Application : 24.03.2025

Last Date For Receipt Of Hard Copy Print Out Along With Documents : 01.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here