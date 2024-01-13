Manipur CM and Governor felicitate Arjuna Awardee Naorem Roshibina Devi.

Imphal: Arjuna awardee Naorem Roshibina Devi (Wushu player from Manipur) who received the prestigious Arjuna Award 2023 from President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Roshibina along with her coach and parents met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday evening.

The Governor congratulated Roshibina on her achievements and the honour she received and wished her grand success in her future career, bringing laurels for the state and the nation as a whole.

The governor thanked her coach and parents for their support to Roshibina and announced a sum of Rs.1,00,000/- for her.

On the other hand, Manipur Chief N Biren Singh taking his X said, “Arjuna Awardee, 2023, Ms Naorem Roshibina Devi called on me at my residential office on Friday.”

“She has lifted our spirits and filled our hearts with immense pride. Hoping that she continues to climb greater heights by bringing further laurels for the nation and the state. Wishing her all the best for a bright future ahead,” the CM said.

Notably, Roshibina won one Silver Medal in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023; one Silver Medal in the World Wushu Championship held in Texas, United States of America in 2023; and one Gold Medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Moscow, Russia in 2023.