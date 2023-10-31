Guwahati: Former Pakistani cricketer and chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Team Inzamam ul Haq has tendered his resignation over “conflict of interest” allegations that he was also a shareholder in a prominent player management company.

That role had led to conflict of interest allegations.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said in a statement that they have set up a five-member fact-finding committee to “investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

“The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner,” the statement said.

Here it should be mentioned that Pakistan has been performing abysmally in the current ongoing 50-over Cricket World Cup that is taking place in India. They are currently placed in the 6th position having won just two of their six encounters.

The “conflict of interest” has arisen from the media reports that Inzamam is a shareholder in Yazoo International Limited, a company owned by players’ agent Talha Rehmani. Rehmani represents some of Pakistan’s top cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Yazoo is a UK based company and it has four active directors and Inzamam is one of the directors in the company.

The second director at the company is Talha Rehmani, managing director of Saya Corporation, an agency that represents many of the Pakistan cricket team’s most renowned players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan.

According to gov.uk, a UK government public sector information website, Rizwan is also a director at Yazoo alongside Inzamam. The company secretary is Intisar-ul-Haq, Inzamam’s brother.