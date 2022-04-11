Dimapur: The Nagaland school education department has clarified that Nagaland follows three-language formula up to Class 8 and Hindi is offered as a compulsory language subject up to Class 8.

In classes 9 and 10, the students have the liberty to study either Hindi or any modern Indian language (Ao/Bengali/Lotha/Sumi/Tenyidie) or Alternative English as the second language.

School education department principal director Shanavas C on Monday issued the clarification in the backdrop of Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that all the eight northeastern states had agreed to make Hindi compulsory up to Class X and various sections of society in Nagaland, including some political parties, opposing it.

Shanavas said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 advocates adopting a three-language policy up to the secondary level, but it does not impose any language on states.

As per NEP 2020, the three languages learned by the children will be the choices of states, regions, and of course the students themselves, he said.

The timeline for the implementation of NEP 2020 is within 2030 and the ministry of education has not issued any instructions for making Hindi compulsory in the secondary stage, he added.

Shanavas also reproduced Policy No 4.13 of the NEP 2020 as: “The three-language formula will continue to be implemented while keeping in mind the constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, regions, and the Union, and the need to promote multilingualism as well as promote national unity.

“However, there will be greater flexibility in the three-language formula, and no language will be imposed on any state. The three languages learned by children will be the choices of states, regions, and of course, the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India.

“In particular, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or 7, as long as they can demonstrate basic proficiency in three languages (including one language of India at the literature level) by the end of secondary school.”