Guwahati: Following the assault of a driver, Dispur police in Guwahati registered a case against former Assam CMs daughter Prajoyeeta Kashyap on Wednesday.

Sources states that, Prajoyeeta Kashyap’s driver Rajib Hussain filed a complaint against her last night leading to register a case for allegedly assaulting him with sandal outside an MLA residence few days back.

According to the of complaint filed by Rajib states that, Prajoyeeta allegedly assaulted him with a sandal outside an MLA residence few days ago.

Further, she also forced him to kneel down in front of her which is an act of humiliation. Following the incident Hussain lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station last night.

As per reports, Prajoyeeta asked Rajib to drive a vehicle at the residence of Jayashree Goswami Mahanta on March 1.

“Although, Prajoyeeta allegedly assaulted Rajib when he expressed his inability to drive the vehicle.”