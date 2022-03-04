Google Doodle on Friday celebrated the beginning of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 which began at Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

The 12th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup began on Friday morning, and West Indies defeated host New Zealand by 3 runs.

The Google Doodle showcased six female cricketers playing the game in the presence of audiences in the background.

Google has also added some effects to the doodle. When someone clicks on the doodle representing the Women’s Cricket World Cup, red cricket balls are moving on your screen from the left to the right.

Also Read : Ukraine war: Ukrainian sports legends & stars pick up arms against invading Russian forces

Eight women teams are competing at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 tournament.

The tournament is an eight-team round-robin involving Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, India and Bangladesh. The 50-over matches will be played at six venues in New Zealand.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup tournament was originally scheduled for early 2021. It got delayed because of the travel restrictions amid Covid19 pandemic.

As Covid-19 continues to loom as a constant threat over the tournament, extraordinary contingency plans have been put in place to allow matches to go ahead with as little disruption as possible.