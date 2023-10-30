Guwahati: A German woman, Shani Louk, who was captured by Hamas operatives on October 7, has died and her body has been found by the Israeli troops in Gaza.

This was confirmed by her family and the Israeli government on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister,” her sister Adi Louk said on social media.

Her mother Ricarda Louk said, “Unfortunately, we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive.”

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Shani Louk’s body had been “found and identified.”

Shani Louk went missing while attending the Supernova music festival in southern Israel where Hamas attacked on October 7.

After the attacks, pictures and videos shared online showed a young woman, believed to be Shani Louk, lying face down in a pick-up truck driven by Hamas. It was unclear from the footage whether she was alive or not.