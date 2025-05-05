Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s recent remarks regarding women and job recruitment during the Congress’s tenure and demanded a formal apology.

Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, criticized Sarma’s assertion that Assamese women “compromised” to secure employment during the Congress’s rule, labeling it “disgraceful” in a post on X.

He emphasized the timing of the statement, made at a political rally during the ongoing panchayat elections, as a significant decline in Assam’s political dialogue.

“Assamese women are highly respected and empowered in the society,” Gogoi stated, highlighting their historical contributions. “The chief minister should be mature enough to apologise.”

The controversy stems from Sarma’s reference to a witness statement in the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report, which investigated irregularities in the 2013-2014 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations.

During rallies on April 28, Sarma cited the statement, alleging women “had to adopt a wrong path” for job attainment under Congress leadership.

The Assam Congress filed multiple police complaints against Sarma on Thursday, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against women.

While police confirmed receiving the complaints, they have yet to register FIRs, stating that investigations are ongoing.