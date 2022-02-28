GUWAHATI: The second batch ‘training of forest guard for the conservation of Hoolock Gibbon in Nagaland’ conducted from February 21 and February 22, said a statement.

Altogether 35 forest guards from 10 Forest Divisions including Dimapur, Kohima, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Longleng, Tuensung, Peren, Phek, Wokha and Zunheboto attended the weeklong residential training.

The training was conducted by Aaranyak in collaboration with Nagaland Forest Department and with support from US Fish & Wildlife Service.

A field study was carried out at Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam for a better understanding of the habitat and behaviour of the species.

The training was held at State Environment and Forestry Training Institute (SEFTI), Dimapur and was inaugurated by M Shakiba Yimchunger, IFS, Director of SEFTI, Dimapur.

Addressing the forest guards trainee from different parts of Nagaland, he said that this type of training is the first of its kind in Nagaland, which will help them to build their capacity for the conservation of biodiversity.

“This type of training is not found in the different forest schools or the forest institute,” he said.

Dr Dilip Chetry, Head, Primate Research & Conservation Division, Aaranyak requested to make use of this training to enhance their knowledge of the conservation of Hoolock gibbon in particular and biodiversity in general.

He said that the situation of Hoolock Gibbon in Nagaland is alarming and it needs support from all quarters to survive.

Obed B Swu, Deputy Director, SEFTI also requested the trainees to learn and interact with different resource persons in a disciplined way as being forest officers.

During the training, Dr. IC Baruah, Assam Agricultural University, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General & CEO of Aaranyak; senior scientists of Aaranyak- Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Dr Firoz Ahmed, Dr Jimmy Borah and experts of Aaranyak Arup Kumar Das, Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Mridu Paban Phukan from Wildlife Conservation & Study Centre, and Ajoy Kumar Das were the trainers.

On February 26, convocation was held under the chairmanship of M Shakiba Yimchunger, IFS, Director, SEFTI with T Aochuba, IFS, Director, Intanki National Park as the special guests.

Aochuba expressed hope that this training will boost the capacity of the trainee in the conservation of Hoolock Gibbon in particular and biodiversity in general.

He also requested Aaranyak to help the forest department in biodiversity conservation of Nagaland by capacity building of the forest staff as well as community and local youth.

Yimchunger later distributed certificates, books, posters and other study material to the trainees.

The next batch of training will commence from April 18 to 23.