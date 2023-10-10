Guwahati: Nandana Deb Sen, daughter of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, has denied reports that her father has died. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that the news was “fake” and that her father was “totally fine.”

“Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!” she tweeted.

Big media houses and news agencies including PTI initially reported about the demise of the Nobel laureate, but later deleted the news from their digital platforms.

The report was picked from a X account (Twitter) of the Nobel Prize in Economics 2023 winner Claudia Goldin who confirmed via a tweet that Amartya Sen has expired. Later, it was discovered that it was from a fake account of Goldin.

The incident highlights the dangers of spreading misinformation on social media.