Applications are invited for recruitment of over 500 vacant positions or career in ESIC in 2025.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist Grade– II (Senior/Junior Scale) on direct recruitment basis for different regions in 2025.

Name of post : Specialist Grade-II (Senior Scale)

No. of posts : 155

Scale of Pay : Level–12 of Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs. 78,800/- as per 7th CPC. In addition to Pay, DA, NPA, HRA and also Transport Allowance will also be admissible as per rules in force from time to time.

Age Limit :

Not exceeding 45 years as on 26.05.2025. Relaxable up to 5 years for employees of the Employees’

State Insurance Corporation and the Government Servants. Relaxation in age – SC / ST / OBC candidates will be eligible for age relaxation to the extent of the posts reserved for these categories. In case vacancies are not reserved for these categories of applicants in any of the above specialties, the candidates shall not be eligible for any age relaxation.

Essential Qualifications :

1. A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule of Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub-Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

2. Post Graduate Degree in the concerned Specialty as mentioned in Table A or equivalent.

3. Five years’ experience in the concerned specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree.

Name of post : Specialist Grade-II (Junior Scale)

No. of posts : 403

Scale of Pay : Level–11 of Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs. 67,700/- as per 7th CPC. In addition to Pay, DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance will also be admissible as per rules in force from time to time.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years as on 26.05.2025. Relaxable up to 5 years for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Government Servants. Relaxation in age – SC / ST / OBC candidates will be eligible for age relaxation to the extent of the posts reserved for these categories. In case vacancies are not reserved for these categories of applicants in any of the

above specialties, the candidates shall not be eligible for any age relaxation

Essential Qualification :

1. A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule of Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub- Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

2. Post Graduate Qualification in the requisite Specialty as mentioned in Table A.

3. Work experience in a responsible position connected with the Specialty altogether or a period of:

a) 3 years in case of Post Graduate Degree Holder.

b) 5 years also in case of Post Graduate Diploma Holder.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled and signed Application Form along with self-attested copies of certificates also in a cover super-scribed “Application for the post of Specialist Gr.-II (Jr./Sr.Scale) for………….region, Specialty applied for :- ………….” preferably by Speed Post so as to reach the respective addresses (please refer to detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

Last date for receipt of applications is 26.05.2025

Application Fees :

Candidates [except Women/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability/Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees) and Ex Servicemen Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] are required to pay a fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five hundred only). ESIC employees working on regular basis are also exempted from payment of application fee. The individuals working on contractual/ tenure/ adhoc/part time basis etc. are altogether required to pay the application fee as mentioned

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here