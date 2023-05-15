AIZAWL: At least 236 houses and 8 refugee camps were damaged and 5,749 people were affected when cyclone Mocha hit several parts of Mizoram on Sunday.

This was stated by the officials of the state disaster management and rehabilitation department on Monday.

The figure could increase as detailed reports are awaited, they said.

However, there were no reports of casualty, they said.

Of the 236 houses, 27 were completely damaged, 127 houses were severely damaged and the remaining 82 were partially damaged, according to the department’s data.

Siaha district in the southern part of the state, which shares a border with Myanmar, was the worst hit as 101 houses, including two relief camps where the Myanmar nationals were camping, have been damaged, the data said.

As many as 79 houses in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, 35 houses in Lunglei, eight in Mamit district, 12 in the Hnahthial district and one other in Champhai district were also damaged by the cyclone, it said.

Apart from two refugee camps in Siaha, three relief camps in the Lawngtlai district, two in the Lunglei district and one in the Hnahthial district have also been damaged by the cyclone, it said.

At least 5,749 people in more than 50 areas or villages have been affected by the cyclone, officials said.

Four electric lines were also damaged in Lawngtlai district, officials also said.