Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday said the state’s COVID-19 curve is showing a downward trend due to collective efforts made by the government and the people.

During a meeting of Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors of states and Union Territories presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the COVID-19 situation of the country, Zoramthanga said that the state’s COVID-19 cases are going down gradually as the state strictly followed “Test – Track – Treat – Vaccination and observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), the statement issued by state information and public relations department said.

He also attributed the drop in COVID-19 cases to compliance of government policies and support extended by the churches and civil societies.

Of the 759 active cases now, not more than 20 patients have been hospitalised, he said.

The death rate in the state now stands at 0.3 per cent, Zoramthanga informed the meeting.

The Chief Minister told the meeting that 13 oxygen plants received under PM CARES have been successfully installed in district hospitals and a cancer hospital.

The state as of now has no crisis in oxygen supply, he said.

Zoramthanga also said that at least 596 (95%) next of kins of those who died due to COVID-19 have been provided ex-gratia out of 624 applications received till April 24.

The rest are under process, he said.

The chief minister also urged the Prime Minister to provide free vaccination to people in the age group of 18-59 years for precautionary doses.

The Prime Minister laid emphasis on collective efforts and urged states and UT to be more vigilant as COVID-19 has not subsided in the country.

He also urged states and UT to accelerate vaccination and focus on precautionary measures and Rest – Track – Treat – Vaccination model.