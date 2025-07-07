Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Cochin Shipyard Limited in 2025.

Cochin Shipyard Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultant (Shipping and Ship Building) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Consultant (Shipping and Ship Building)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor Degree in Technology/ Engineering from Premier Institution in India or Overseas

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

or

Post Graduate/Master Degree from Premier Institutes in India or Overseas

Experience :

4 to 6 Years of Work Experience at a Corporate/Consulting firm or Public Sector Entity. The Candidate shall have experience/knowledge in the infrastructure sector – preferably in Shipping and Ship Building. Candidates having experience in transport sectors like Roads, Railways, and aviation shall also be considered.

Salary : Rs. 20-25 Lakhs per annum

Age : The upper age limit prescribed for the posts shall not exceed 45 years as on 18 July 2025

Selection Procedure : The method of selection shall include Power Point Presentation and

Personal Interview.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page? CSL, Kochi) up to 18 July 2025. Application submitted direct or by any other mode is not acceptable.

Application Fees : Applicants can pay application fee of Rs. 400/-(Non-refundable, plus bank charges extra) using the Online payment options (Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking/Wallets, etc.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here