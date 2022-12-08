New Delhi: The counting of votes for the by-election in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Thursday evening.

SP candidate Dimple Yadav has won the high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh by more than 2.88 lakh votes.

The by-election in Mainpuri was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.

While BJP won Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur seat and Bihar’s Kurhani seat, Congress has won Chhattisgarh’s Bhanupratappur and Rajasthan’s Sardarshahar seat.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) nominee Barsha Singh Bariha won Padampur assembly seat, and RJD’s Madan Bhaiya won UP’s Rampur seat.

UP bypoll:

SP’s Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2, 88,461 votes, defeating BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Madan Bhaiya won Khatauli assembly seat by a margin of 22,143 votes – defeating BJP’s Rajkumari.

In the Rampur Sadar Assembly bypoll, which is considered Azam Khan’s bastion, BJP defeated the Samajwadi Party.

The saffron party won the Assembly seat for the first time as its candidate Akash Saxena defeated his nearest rival Asim Raja of SP by a margin of 33,702 votes.

Chhattisgarh bypoll: Congress wins Bhanupratappur seat

Congress candidate Savitri Manoj Mandavi has won the Bhanupratappur assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, defeating BJP’s Bramhanand Netam by a margin of 21,171 votes.

Odisha bypoll: BJD defeats BJP

BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha has won the Padampur assembly seat by over 42,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Pradip Purohit.

Bihar bypoll: BJP wins Kurhani assembly seat

BJP has won the Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar defeating JD(U) by 3,645 votes.

Rajasthan bypoll:

Congress’ Anil Sharma defeated BJP’s Ashok Kumar Pincha by a margin of 26,850 votes in Sardarshahar constituency.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the results “people’s seal on his government’s good governance and public welfare schemes”.