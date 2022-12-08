Ahmedabad: After the trends and a clear indication that the BJP would retain Gujarat the Congress took down the clock that it had set for counting down the defeat of the saffron party.

The Congress had installed a clock that was supposed to countdown the end of the BJP’s reign in Gujarat just when the election in that state was announced.

The clock was supposed to display the time remaining of “parivartan” or the fall of the BJP in Gujarat.

However, with the trends going against Congress and the BJP taking the lead with huge margins, the INC took off the clock at its headquarters in Ahmedabad.

The clock was switched off by the BJP at 11.20 am.

As of 2:00 pm the BJP has been leading in at least 158 seats while the Congress only on 16.

This may be one of the biggest victories for the BJP in Gujarat as the seat share significantly went up in the Assembly on 182.