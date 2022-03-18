Dibrugarh: Ahead of the BJP’s Assam state observer’s visit to Dibrugarh on Saturday, speculations are rife over the next chairman of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB).

Party insiders said two names–Ujjal Phukan and Dr Saikat Patra—are doing the round for the post of DMB chairman.

Party sources said Ujjal Phukan is known as a close aide of former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal while Dr Saikat Patra has close link with the Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan.

While Sonowal and his camp have backed Phukan, MLA Prasanta Phukan is favouring Dr Patra as the next Chairman of DMB, sources said.

Patra, who is a doctor by profession, resigned from Congress to join BJP and Ujjal Phukan, who joined the saffron party recently, is a former AASU leader.

“We want a good chairman, who can lead from the front. Last, time, the Dibrugarh Municipal Board was riddled with corruption. Due to that, the DMB could not complete five years term and later dissolved,” a BJP source said.

Ujjal Phukan, who contested from ward no. 11 defeated Independent candidate Rakesh Kr. Shah by a margin of 304 votes while Dr Saikat Patra, who contested from ward no. 14 defeated Independent candidate Shyamal Das by a margin of 1624 votes.

Sources said RSS has also backed Dr Patra.

“Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, who earlier supported Gautam Dutta, has now backed Dr Saikat Patra. It will become tough for Ujjal Phukan without the support Prasanta Phukan to become DMB chairman,” said a party source.