Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Academic Coordinator on a contractual basis at the Office for International Affairs.

Name of post : Academic Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Master’s degree in social work/ social sciences/Humanities/International Relations/Public

Relations/Management Studies/MBA

2. Minimum of 1 year of relevant work experience involving coordination/ consultancy/

training/ teaching/ research or similar academic and administrative profile and experience.

3. Interested individuals should demonstrate high proficiency in communication; oral and

written skills, computer application/ data management.

4. Good interpersonal skills and ability to interface with various stakeholders – students, faculty members, staff at all levels

5. Excellent organizational and communication skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability

to work collaboratively with diverse groups of individuals.

6. Previous experience of working in an international setting will be additional advantage

Job Roles :

Overseeing and coordinating academic and field work activities of the programs MA Dual

Degree programmes/short term international programs.

1. Coordinate with faculty for preparation and publication of semester course schedules

2. Scheduling classes, booking classrooms, organizing academic events, and communicating

relevant information with students and faculty members.

3. Serve as a liaison between faculty, students, and administrative offices to address academic related inquiries and resolve issues

4. Monitor academic progress and support student advising efforts by maintaining academic

records and identifying students needing additional support.

5. Organize academic events such as orientation sessions, workshops, and meetings in collaboration with OIA team

6. Ensure compliance with institutional academic policies and accreditation standards.

7. Manage academic calendar deadlines, including registration, grading, and course evaluations.

Compile and analyse academic data for reporting purposes

8. Help OIA in management of administration of affiliated international students/ staff and

faculty; documentation of regular activities; advising international groups on immigration, accommodation and other logistical support, and actively participate in coordination and

management of overall administration of the Office for International Affairs.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates may send their documents to [email protected] on or before May 19, 2025. Subject line: Academic Coordinator – Application

The shortlisted candidates will be communicated by e-mail to appear for a personal interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here