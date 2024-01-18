Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : 2

Assamese : 2

Cultural Studies : 1

Commerce : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55%o marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) altogether from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and procedure for Award or M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree)

Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University Ranking (at any time by any one of the following-(i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments :

Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents in scanned format to the email ids as shown below-

Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : hod_mbbt@tezu.ernet.in

Assamese : hod_assamese@tezu.ernet.in

Cultural Studies : hod_cul@tezu.ernet.in

Commerce : hod_com@tezu.ernet.in

Last date for submission of applications is as follows-

Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : 25.01.2024

Assamese : 23.01.2024

Cultural Studies : 25.01.2024

Commerce : 28.01.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here