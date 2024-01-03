Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant positions or career in SAIL Assam.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee). Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna CPSE, is a major Steel Maker of the Nation with an annual turnover of over Rs.1,00,000 Crore (FY 2022-23). IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) is the most modern unit of SAIL with present capacity of 2.5 MTPA of crude steel.

Name of post : Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)

No. of posts : 40

Discipline wise vacancies :

Fitter : 6

Electrician : 12

Turner : 3

EOT Crane Operator : 9

Welder : 5

Heavy Vehicle Driver : 5

Qualification : Matriculation with certificates in relevant trade disciplines

Selection Procedure :

i) For the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) (S-3), Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant) (S-1) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (S-1) candidates will be required to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT).

ii) For the posts of Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) (S-3), Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant) (S-1) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (S-1) the Trade Test/Skill Test will be of qualifying nature.

iii) For final selection, merit list will be drawn by combining the scores of Computer Based Test (CBT) and performance in Skill/Trade Test.

How to apply :

Candidates would be required to apply online through SAIL’s website: www.sail.co.in (Careers).

Closing date for on-line application is 18/01/2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here