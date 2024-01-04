Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Officer (Fire & Safety) and Officer (Fire & Safety).

Name of post : Senior Officer (Fire & Safety)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

B.E/ B.Tech in Fire/ Fire & Safety Engineering with minimum 65% Marks in aggregate from any AICTE approved College/ University

OR

BE/B.Tech in any branch of Engineering + M.Tech in Industrial Safety with minimum 65% Marks in aggregate from any AICTE approved College/ University

Experience :

Minimum 05(five) years post qualification experience in Oil & Gas sector (including experience

as GET/ET/MT) in Fire and Safety discipline as an employee of that Organisation.

Maximum age limit : 30 years

Name of post : Officer (Fire & Safety)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

B.E/ B.Tech in Fire/ Fire & Safety Engineering with minimum 65% Marks in aggregate from any AICTE approved College/ University

OR

BE/B.Tech in any branch of Engineering + M.Tech in Industrial Safety with minimum 65% Marks in aggregate from any AICTE approved College/ University

Experience :

Minimum 01(one) year post qualification experience in Oil & Gas sector (including experience

as GET/ET/MT) in Fire and Safety discipline as an employee of that Organisation.

Maximum age limit : 27 years

Selection Procedure :

The Selection Process shall involve a combination of Personal Interview and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

How to apply :

Candidates will have to register prior to attending the Walk-in Interview process in the Career section of our website www.nrl.co.in.

Registration link will be available from 04.01.2024 upto 11.01.2024 in Current Openings section of NRL Career portal

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here