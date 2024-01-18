Applications are invited for recruitment of 39 vacant managerial positions or career in NALCO Assam.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Manager. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central PSU and one of the largest integrated Alumina- Aluminium Complexes of Asia, having State of the Art technology, is going for further growth and expansion within India & across the globe. The Company being a prominent foreign exchange earner for the

Country also enjoys Premier Trading House status in the field of export and has won many prestigious awards for its excellent performance with significant value addition to its shareholders. The plants and offices are multi-locational with its Corporate Office at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Company believes in achieving organizational excellence through competent human resources and practices having “people centric” approach to achieve its vision to be a premier and integrated company in the Aluminium value chain with strategic presence in Mining both domestic & global, Metals and Energy sectors.

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 39

Discipline wise vacancies :

Finance : 1

Systems : 7

HRD : 14

Geology : 1

Survey : 1

Coal Mining : 1

Materials : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant disciplines with minimum 5 years of post-qualification work experience

How to apply :

The candidates need to apply online in the career section of NALCO website (www.nalcoindia.com)

Last date of submission of online application : 14/02/2024 (05:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here