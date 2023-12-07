Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IGNOU Assam.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant and Field Investigator under the ICSSR Short term Empirical Research 2023-24 funded project titled “Adoption of Digitalization among Indian MSMEs Impacting the Firm Performance – An Empirical Study of select areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.” The appointment will be purely on a temporary basis for a period of 03 months, subject to satisfactory performance.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Ph.D./M.Phil. /Postgraduate in Social Sciences discipline with a minimum of 55%.

ii) Proficiency in handling MS Office, Excel, and PowerPoint.

iii) Command over oral and written English & Hindi Language.

iv) Experience in analysing data using software tools like SPSS, etc.

v) Knowledge of the local language is essential besides English.

Work Experience :

Candidates having experience in research work or research projects of a similar nature are preferable.

Emoluments : Rs. 32000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

i) Postgraduate in Social Sciences discipline with a minimum of 55%.

ii) Proficiency in handling MS Office, Excel, and PowerPoint.

iii) Command over oral and written English & Hindi Language.

iv) Knowledge of the local language is essential besides English.

Work Experience :

Candidates having experience in research work or research projects of a similar nature are preferable.

Emoluments : Rs. 30000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application and CVs with valid email ID and phone number with a passport-size photograph and photocopies of qualification and experience certificates along with a statement of purpose to the Project Director on the following email id: venkatchitti@ignou.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 21st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here