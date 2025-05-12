Applications are invited for recruitment of 209 vacant positions or career in HCL Assam in 2025.
Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 in 2025.
Name of posts :
- Mate (Mines)
- Blaster (Mines)
- Front Office Assistant
- Diesel Mechanic
- Fitter
- Turner
- Welder (Gas & Electric)
- Electrician
- Electronics Mechanic
- Draughtsman (Civil)
- Draughtsman (Mechanical)
- Computer Operator & Programming Assistant
- Surveyor
- Pump Operator Cum Mechanic
- Refrigeration & Air Conditioner
No. of posts :
- Mate (Mines) : 37
- Blaster (Mines) : 36
- Front Office Assistant : 20
- Diesel Mechanic : 4
- Fitter : 10
- Turner : 7
- Welder (Gas & Electric) : 10
- Electrician : 30
- Electronics Mechanic : 4
- Draughtsman (Civil) : 4
- Draughtsman (Mechanical) : 5
- Computer Operator & Programming Assistant : 33
- Surveyor : 4
- Pump Operator Cum Mechanic : 4
- Refrigeration & Air Conditioner : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
Mate (Mines) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent
Blaster (Mines) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent
Front Office Assistant : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent
Diesel Mechanic : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Fitter : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Turner : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Welder (Gas & Electric) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Electrician : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Electronics Mechanic : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Draughtsman (Civil) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Draughtsman (Mechanical) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Surveyor : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Pump Operator Cum Mechanic : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Refrigeration & Air Conditioner : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT
How to apply :
STEP 1 – Apprenticeship Registration
Candidates should register themselves for apprenticeship in Government of India portal
(www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in). This is compulsory. The unique number generated on this
website must be entered in the appropriate column in Step 2 (Online submission of application at
Hindustan Copper Limited website), otherwise, application will not be considered. Registration on
the above portal is mandatory for all the candidates, whether they are applying on 10th basis or ITI
basis.
STEP 2- On-line submission of Application
The candidates shall be required to submit their application online through the Company’s website
(www.hindustancopper.com). No other means of / mode of application shall be accepted. ‘One
Applicant – One Application’ system shall be followed, i.e. only one application shall be accepted from one candidate corresponding to one login-ID.
Online application opening date : 19.05.2025
Online application closing date : 02.06.2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here