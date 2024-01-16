Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in DC Office Dhemaji Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Dhemaji Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Chemist, Laboratory Technician and Driver

The posts will be under Central Sector Scheme of “Up gradation of Food Testing Eco-System in the Country” from FSSAI in the state of Assam. The posts are purely on contractual basis initially for a period of 12(twelve) months.

Name of post : Assistant Chemist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Qualification : BSc in Chemistry, Bio Chemistry, Food Technology and Microbiology

Age Limit : Up to 38 years

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 13,500/- per month

Qualification : Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) in Science

Age Limit : Up to 38 years

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : Read up to Class VIII with a valid Driving License.

Age Limit : Up to 38 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th January 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards in the Office of the District Commissioner, Dhemaji, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may report for the interview along with Bio-Data, relevant original documents, 2(two) numbers of recent passport photographs and a set of self attested copies of necessary certificates and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here