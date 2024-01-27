Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teacher (Assamese and Sociology). Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is established by AJB Educational and Socio-Economic Trust. It is managed by Management Committee formed under the Government of Assam rules. It is located at Noonmati area in Guwahati. Its objective is to develop thinking faculty and also to build confidence and to encourage to own an identity. It is affiliated to SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(+2). There are classes from Pre-School and also up to Class XII (Co-education). Education through vernacular medium is the essence of AJB established on 01 January 1994. It is altogether scientifically established that the mother tongue is the best medium of instruction to develop the personality of the students in the school level. This conviction led to the establishment of the school altogether.

Name of post : Teacher (Assamese and Sociology)

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master degree in the subject concerned.

b) Assamese medium schooling background for Assamese. English or Assamese medium schooling background also for Sociology.

c) 55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken altogether.

Upper age limit : 40 years on the date of application.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their applications in prescribed format to jobsassamjatiyabidyalay@gmail.com

No other copies of any certificates are to be sent except the application form

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here