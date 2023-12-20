Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Staff in the project entitled “Mobile application for identification of

Red flags in child development.” The Assam Agricultural University was established on April 1, 1969 under The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968’ with the mandate of imparting farm education, conduct research in agriculture and allied sciences and to effectively disseminate technologies so generated. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc. in Home Science/Community Science (specialization in Human Development and Family Studies) from a recognized University / Institution.

Candidate having Expertise in Computer Application will be preferred

Salary : Rs. 14258/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 38 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd January 2024 from 3 PM onwards in Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Faculty of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit application in plain paper along with bio-data with self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials at the time of interview

Applicants are also required to bring all original certificates/documents for verification at the time of interview.

No TA/DA will be paid to any candidate for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here